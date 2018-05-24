Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Chris May had been missing from his Essex home since 25 May 2015

An inquest has opened into the death of a man whose body was found three years after he went missing.

Chris May, 28, was last seen at his home in Kelvedon, Essex, on 25 May 2015, and his car was found 10 miles away in Fairstead two days later.

His body was found in Faulkbourne, near Braintree, on 13 May following a call from a member of the public.

The inquest was opened and adjourned at Essex Coroners' Court in Chelmsford. No cause of death has yet been determined.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption The last movements of Chris May's car before it was found abandoned in Fairstead

Mr May's remains were discovered on woodland at Troy's Farm in Faulkbourne, which is just under two miles way from where his car was found.

The full inquest will open in August.