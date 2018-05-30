Image caption The victim was found with multiple injuries at the business in Essex

Two men have admitted burglary and firearm offences after an attack at an Essex launderette in which a man died.

Harrison Fryer, 24, and Jerome Johnson, 36, both from Watford, pleaded guilty at Basildon Crown Court to aggravated burglary and possessing an imitation firearm.

It follows the death of Paul Robertson, 39, at Baylee's launderette in Grays on 4 December, Essex Police said.

Three other men will face trial in August in connection with the incident.

Image caption Two men have admitted offences after the attack in Grays in December

Image caption The attack happened inside Baylee's launderette in Grays

Joseph Pearl, 28, of Charter Place, Watford, Michael Williams, 35, of Old Farm Park, Milton Keynes and Christopher Salvador, 31, of Hemming Way, Watford, all pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary.

Mr Robertson died of multiple injuries inside the launderette in Southend Road.

A 39-year-old man from Grays, arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene, has been released without charge.