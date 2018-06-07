Image copyright Google Image caption A professional conduct panel said Stuart Alston showed a lack of insight or remorse for his behaviour

A teacher who had a sexual relationship with a pupil and kissed others has been banned from the classroom.

Stuart Alston admitted engaging in sexual activity on more than one occasion while employed at Harwich and Dovercourt High School.

A Teaching Regulation Agency panel heard he also lied about his employment history when applying to two schools.

The 31-year-old was found to have brought the profession into disrepute and banned from teaching indefinitely.

"Mr Alston repeatedly abused his position of trust in pursuing relationships with pupils, former pupils and young people with whom he held a position of trust, that he lied about these relationships," the panel said.

He admitted inappropriate relationships at Sudbury Upper School, which has now been renamed Ormiston Sudbury Academy

He was working at Sudbury Upper School in Suffolk when he had a romantic relationship with a pupil and kissed two other pupils, the panel heard.

He also overstated his teaching experience to get the job Harwich and Dovercourt High School.

The panel was also told he gave the Harwich school incorrect information about when he ceased working at Sudbury Upper School, he claimed to have been a PE teacher at Felixstowe Academy in Suffolk when he was a member of the support staff - and he did not admit to breaks in his employment history.

Mr Alston had previously been subject to disciplinary action.

He admitted all the charges in writing and did not attend the hearing.