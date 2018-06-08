Image copyright Google Image caption A change of leadership at the Philip Morant School and College responded to parent power and reversed its homework policy

Compulsory homework is to be brought back to a school that abolished it in 2016 to give teachers more time.

The policy introduced to Philip Morant School and College in Colchester by former head Catherine Hutley was "divisive and confusing" parents said.

Students were expected to select what they wanted to do from the school website based on teachers' guidance.

Many students did nothing leading to protests from parents when children failed to achieve expected grades.

Ms Hutley was suspended by the Thrive Academy in March along with executive head Nardeep Sharma OBE for undisclosed reasons.

Colchester MP Will Quince was contacted by a number of parents but could not get an adequate response from the academy's leadership over the concerns.

To address the growing controversy, which raged in the national press, new acting heads Colin Green and Michele Myers took a poll of parents, students and staff on the issue.

A changed policy will now be announced before the end of term and introduced in September.

'Boundaries needed'

In a letter to parents, the school said: "We are now in the process of establishing a robust and thorough approach to independent study at home which will be based on a very significant compulsory element."

Parent Tony Cheeld who led the protests said the voluntary scheme was confusing and divisive, especially for his sons who would not do the work unless it was compulsory.

Seven of his children went to the school which he described as being very good in the past. His daughter had just qualified as a doctor and received her early education there.

"Young people need boundaries as to what they should do. The voluntary system did not work," he said.

"Compulsory homework brought back is to be celebrated."