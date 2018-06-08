Essex

Roman coins stolen in Braintree knife attack

  • 8 June 2018

An armed robber forced his way in to the home of a man in Essex early on Wednesday and stole a collection of 170 Roman coins.

The attack happened in Blenheim Close, Braintree, just after 04:05 BST and it left the victim, aged in his 60s, with cuts, police said.

The coins were kept in plastic wallets inside an A4 binder.

"This was a frightening incident and I need to find the person responsible," Detective Constable Red Leeson said.

"Some of the coins taken are rare and quite distinctive and I need to speak to anyone who thinks they have been offered them for sale."

He appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites