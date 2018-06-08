An armed robber forced his way in to the home of a man in Essex early on Wednesday and stole a collection of 170 Roman coins.

The attack happened in Blenheim Close, Braintree, just after 04:05 BST and it left the victim, aged in his 60s, with cuts, police said.

The coins were kept in plastic wallets inside an A4 binder.

"This was a frightening incident and I need to find the person responsible," Detective Constable Red Leeson said.

"Some of the coins taken are rare and quite distinctive and I need to speak to anyone who thinks they have been offered them for sale."

He appealed for anyone with information to come forward.