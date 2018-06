Image copyright Google Image caption The woman's body was found at a property in Derby Close, just before 18:00 BST, police said

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a house in Essex.

The body was found in Derby Close, Langdon Hills, near Basildon, shortly before 18:00 BST, Essex Police said.

The woman's death was being treated as suspicious and an investigation was under way, a spokesman added.

A 38-year-old man from Basildon has been arrested and remains in custody. The woman has not yet been formally identified.