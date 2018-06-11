Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Chris May had been missing from his Essex home since 25 May 2015

A body found in woodland last month has been formally identified as a man who went missing three years ago.

Chris May, 28, was last seen at his home in Kelvedon, Essex, on 25 May 2015 - his car was discovered 10 miles away in Fairstead two days later.

His body was found near Braintree on 13 May following a call from a member of the public.

Cause of death is yet to be determined and a full inquest will be held in October.

Mr May's body was discovered at Troy's Farm in Faulkbourne, which is just under two miles away from where his car was found.

Essex Police said detectives were continuing to establish Mr May's final movements and appealed for anyone with information about his death to come forward.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption The last movements of Chris May's car before it was found abandoned in Fairstead

In 2016, Essex Police confirmed the case was no longer being treated as a missing person inquiry but as a murder.

At the time, Det Ch Insp Marina Ericson said Mr May was a drug user and dealt in ecstasy, cocaine and mephedrone.

"There is a strong likelihood that Chris' involvement with drugs is linked to his death," she said.