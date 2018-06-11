Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Ryan Greasley, 23, admitted manslaughter and was jailed for six years

A man who killed a cyclist by knocking him off his bike in a "disagreement" has been jailed.

George Cunningham, 52, was attacked as he cycled in Dilkes Park, South Ockendon, on 14 December.

Ryan Greasley, 23, chased and punch Mr Cunningham, causing him to fall and hit his head after he had stopped to speak to two people who pulled up in a BMW.

Greasley, of Barking Road, London, admitted manslaughter and was jailed for six years.

A member of the public who saw the attack tried to give Mr Cunningham help and called an ambulance but he died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination found he suffered a head injury and would have been immediately knocked unconscious.

Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened in Dilkes Park on 14 December

CCTV cameras at Dilkes Park and on a bus recorded the incident and allowed police to trace the silver BMW's registration back to Greasley.

Phone calls were also found to have been made and received between the two men beforehand.

Det Insp Stuart Truss, of Essex Police, said: "This needless act of violence illustrates how disagreements can go tragically wrong.

"George Cunningham was defenceless against the assault by Ryan Greasley, as he tried to ride away from him.

"I am pleased that justice has been served today for Mr Cunningham's family, and I hope this can provide them some closure".