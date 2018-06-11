Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Tina Cantello worked as a debt collector making door-to-door visits

A 49-year-old debt collector found dead in a property had been stabbed multiple times, police have said.

Tina Cantello, of Holst Avenue, Laindon, Essex, was reported missing on Friday evening when she failed to return home from work.

Her body was discovered at the property in Derby Close, Langdon Hills, Basildon, on Saturday evening.

Police said post-mortem tests "established she died from multiple stab wounds to the chest".

A 38-year-old man from Basildon has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.