Southend stab victim 'would never hurt anyone'
A teenager who died after a stabbing in a seaside town centre was "generous" and "would never have hurt anyone", his family and friends have said.
Fabian Kacica, 19, from Southend, Essex, died after a "disturbance" near the town's library in May.
Four people have been charged with murder and a man aged 21 arrested on suspicion of murder, robbery and possession of drugs has been bailed.
Paying tribute Mr Kacica's family and friends said he "had a heart of gold".
"He would never have hurt anyone and he always helped others. These qualities made him a very special person," the tribute said.
"He will always be remembered as a generous and happy person, with a good personality and a lot of friends who respected him.
"Fabian, you were definitely one of the good guys."
Mr Kacica was found in his car near The Forum at about 21:00 BST and died from a stab wound to the heart, Chelmsford Coroners' Court heard.
Two of the men charged with murder are also accused of attempted robbery.