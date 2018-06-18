Image copyright Google Image caption Meadow View Care Home deemed inadequate has been given six months to implement an action plan to remedy this

Management at a residential care home looking after four people with mental health conditions has been called "chaotic" by a care watchdog.

Meadow View in Jaywick, Essex, was also deemed 'inadequate' in all areas Care Quality Commission inspectors examined.

Systems for dispensing medication were not in place and not enough trained staff were on duty all the time.

The care home's owner said a new action plan would be presented to the commission by the end of the month.

Residents were not cared for in a clean, hygienic or well-maintained environment, the report said.

It also found the care provider had not identified a number of infection control issues in checks and audits and staff had failed to take the necessary action to avoid risks to the health and safety of residents.

In a report following a previous inspection the provider was warned about unsafe recruitment procedures.

Staff started working before safety checks had been carried out, leaving people at risk of receiving care from unsuitable staff and this practice had continued, the report said.

Because of the number of concerns about the care and support provided, inspectors said they could not be confident the training provided was effective and imbedded in staff practice.

Care home owner Nikki Faber, who said she was challenging some of the findings, was given six months to implement the action plan or face special measures or even the withdrawal of registration.