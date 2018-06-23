Image copyright Google Image caption The Thrive Partnership Academy Trust, which runs Colne School in Brightlingsea, is to dissolve

The future of two suspended academy managers is unclear despite their employer confirming plans to dissolve the school trust.

The Thrive Partnership runs Philip Morant School in Colchester and Colne Community School in Brightlingsea.

Earlier this year the partnership's chief executive and executive head teacher were suspended.

Thrive said it was "far too early" to state what its plans to offload its schools meant for the suspended staff.

Image copyright Thrive Academy Image caption Catherine Hutley and Nardeep Sharma were suspended from Thrive Partnership Academy Trust

The reason for the suspensions of chief executive Nardeep Sharma OBE and executive head teacher Catherine Hutley have not been revealed.

But earlier his month, Thrive announced it intended to dissolve itself as an organisation and get other groups to take on the running of the Colne and Philip Morant.

More stories from Essex

Asked what those plans would mean for Mr Sharma and Ms Hutley, trust chairman Neil Jones said: "It is far too early in the process to discuss any kind of outcomes.

"It would also be inappropriate to discuss or comment on any individual situation.

"We are still working to complete the investigatory process and hope to resolve this as quickly as possible for all concerned."

Image copyright Google Image caption The academy trust plans to offload the Philip Morant School in Colchester

The re-brokering of the two schools will be managed by the office of the Regional Schools Commissioner Sue Baldwin.

Mr Sharma is a member of the East of England and North East London Headteacher Board, whose function it is to advise Ms Baldwin.