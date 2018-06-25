Image caption A nearby alleyway has been closed as part of the investigation

The family of a man who was stabbed to death in Chelmsford have paid tribute to him.

Lee Evans, 47, was found injured in Cromar Way just before 01:00 BST on Friday and died in hospital one hour later.

A post-mortem examination found he suffered multiple stab wounds and the cause of death was a stab wound to the chest.

Mr Evans' family said he was "a kind, protective and loving person".

Three men and a woman who were arrested on suspicion of murder have been released by police.

The family statement said: "He idolised his son, and loved his nephews.

"Lee was very kind, not just to people in the family, but to others as well who knew he would be there to look after them. He loved being with people.

"Animals were Lee's passion, including his dogs Roxy and Millie. He was very soft at heart.

"We will miss him more than we can ever say. He will always be in our hearts."