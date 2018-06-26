Image copyright STEPHEN HUNTLEY Image caption Police have seized a blue BMW believed to have been involved in the crash

A man has been charged after a girl was seriously injured when she was hit by a car.

The girl was struck on King Street in Maldon, Essex, at about 18:00 BST and was flown to a hospital in London.

Police said the crash involved a BMW car and anyone who saw it is asked to call Essex Constabulary.

A 29-year-old man from Wickham Bishops has been charged with careless driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

He is due to appear before Chelmsford Magistrates' Court.

The girl remains in hospital with serious injuries.

A 27-year-old man who was also arrested has been told he will face no further action in relation to a number of driving offences.

He was also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug and has been released under investigation in connection with this.