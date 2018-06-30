Purfleet crash: Teen dies after motorbike crash
- 30 June 2018
A teenage boy has died after a collision at Purfleet in Essex.
Police were called to London Road, near the junction of Vellacott Close, after reports of a crash between a pedestrian and a motorbike just after 15:00 BST.
Paramedics treated the boy but he died at the scene.
The rider of the motorbike was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.