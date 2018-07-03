Image caption A nearby alleyway was closed as part of the investigation in the death of Lee Evans, 47

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion the murdering a man who was stabbed to death.

Lee Evans, 47, was stabbed in Cromar Way, Chelmsford, at just before 01:00 BST on Friday, 22 June and died a short time later in hospital.

The boy was arrested earlier and remains in custody, said an Essex Police spokesman.

A 19-year-old man, from Chelmsford, arrested in connection with Mr Evans' death, was released on bail on Monday.

Four people who were arrested on suspicion of murder on 22 June were released from custody the next day.

Three men, aged 40, 53 and 59, and a 53-year-old woman, face no further action based on the evidence currently available, police said.