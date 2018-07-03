Image copyright @Dave_Bailey Image caption Crews were called to an industrial unit on Northwick Road just after 14:00 BST

Dozens of firefighters are at the scene of a major blaze in Essex.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to an industrial unit on Northwick Road, Canvey Island, just after 14:00 BST.

Eleven appliances are in attendance. There are reports of a loud explosion being heard.

The fire service said it was dealing with what it described as "an ongoing incident", but there are no further details.