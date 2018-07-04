Image copyright Google Image caption John Hicks, 65, was found in London Road, Grays, Essex, in the early hours of Tuesday morning

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man found in a road with head injuries.

John Hicks, 65, was found in London Road, Grays, Essex, on Tuesday morning and died after being taken to hospital.

A 19-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of murder, police said.

Det Ch Insp Daniel Stoten said: "We are keen to speak to anyone with information about the injuries John sustained before his death."

A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Thursday.

Det Ch Insp Stoten added: "We believe that there may have been an altercation in the High Street between 18:00 and 19:00 BST on Thursday, 28 June."