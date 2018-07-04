Murder arrest after man found in Grays road dies
A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man found in a road with head injuries.
John Hicks, 65, was found in London Road, Grays, Essex, on Tuesday morning and died after being taken to hospital.
A 19-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of murder, police said.
Det Ch Insp Daniel Stoten said: "We are keen to speak to anyone with information about the injuries John sustained before his death."
A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Thursday.
Det Ch Insp Stoten added: "We believe that there may have been an altercation in the High Street between 18:00 and 19:00 BST on Thursday, 28 June."