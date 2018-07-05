Image copyright Google Image caption John Hicks was found in London Road in Grays, Essex

A 47-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the killing of a man in Essex.

John Hicks, 65, was found with a head injury in London Road, Grays in the early hours of Tuesday and died in hospital on Wednesday.

The woman, the second person held in connection with the death, was arrested on Thursday morning after a 19-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday evening.

Both suspects currently remain in custody.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place later.

Essex Police is appealing for information about Mr Hicks' movements in the days before his death.