Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was found with wounds in Little Garth, off Pitsea Road in Pitsea

A murder inquiry has started after a man was stabbed to death in a "targeted" attack.

The victim, in his 20s, was discovered after police were called to Little Garth, near Pitsea Road, Pitsea at about 20:45 BST on Saturday.

He was treated at the scene, but died later in Basildon Hospital.

Essex Police said they currently believed it was a "targeted and isolated incident and there was no risk to the wider public".

Officers appealed for anyone with information about the killing or who was in the Little Garth area between 20:00 and 21:00 BST to contact them.