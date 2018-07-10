Image copyright National Crime Agency Image caption Peter Willemsen claimed he was transporting computer parts to Leicestershire

A Dutch national caught smuggling £1.5m worth of cocaine into the UK has been jailed for 10 years.

Lorry driver Peter Willemsen, 60, was stopped by Border Force officers at Harwich International Port on 22 January and found to have packages containing 15kg of the drug.

He claimed he was delivering computer parts to Lutterworth, Leicestershire.

But he was found guilty of importing cocaine and sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday.

The National Crime Agency said officers searched Willemsen's cab and found several taped packages and a bag, covered by a blanket, containing cocaine.

Border Force assistant director Mick Holmes said: "This was a substantial detection made by officers who work hard to intercept illegal substances.

"Preventing around £1.5m worth of cocaine reaching the UK's streets is an excellent result."