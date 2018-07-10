Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Dwayne Forrester had dreamt of becoming a train driver

The family of Dwayne Forrester, who died after being stabbed in the chest in Pitsea near Basildon, have described him as a "loving boy".

The 21-year-old was found injured in Little Garth at 20:45 BST on Saturday and later died in hospital.

In a statement, his family called for anyone with information to help police so "nobody else need suffer".

Police are continuing to investigate his death and have asked anyone with information to come forward.

A post-mortem examination showed Mr Forrester died from a stab wound to the chest.

His family said: "Dwayne was a loving son, brother, grandson, uncle and nephew.

"He will be remembered by all of us as a loving boy who enjoyed being with his family and was patient and kind with his young nieces and cousins.

"We know Dwayne had a troubled past, but we will always remember that he wanted to do the right thing for people and help whenever he could, he always made time to cuddle his mum and dad.

"He loved his music, football and computer games and dreamed of being a train driver since he was very young."