Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Tina Cantello worked as a debt collector making door-to-door visits

Detectives investigating the murder of a debt collector in Basildon are seeking the driver of a silver Citroen Saxo seen in Durham Road.

Tina Cantello, 49, was found dead at a property in Derby Close, Langdon Hills, on 9 June.

A post-mortem examination found she had died from multiple stab wounds to the chest.

Geoffrey Hutton, 38, of Derby Close, has been charged with her murder and is due to stand trial in November.

Senior investigating officer Det Ch Insp Martin Pasmore said: "If you were driving a silver Citroen Saxon along Durham Road on Friday 8 June, or if you know someone who may have been, we would like to hear from you.

"We believe this person may hold key information which could assist our investigation into Tina's murder."

Image caption Tina Cantello's body was found just before 18:00 BST on Saturday 9 June

Ms Cantello was last seen at 17:00 BST on 8 June when she left her home in Hoist Avenue, Laindon, to go to work.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have been driving the vehicle on Durham Road, Laindon on 8 June.