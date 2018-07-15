Image copyright Geograph/Nigel Cox Image caption Police said the teenager was stabbed as he walked with another boy in May Avenue, Canvey

Five boys and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of trying to murder a teenager who was stabbed as he left a party.

The 16-year-old boy was injured in May Avenue, Canvey, Essex, at about 23:50 BST on Friday.

He was taken to hospital with three stab wounds but his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Essex Police said they were questioning five boys aged 15, 16 and 17, and a 24-year-old woman, all from Canvey.

The teenager had been walking with another boy, who was punched in the face and suffered cuts and bruising.

They managed to run away and get into a passing taxi before police were called.

A police spokesman said the incident followed a "large party" in the area and appealed for people with information, CCTV or dash cam footage to come forward.