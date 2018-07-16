Image copyright Geograph/Nigel Cox Image caption The teenager was stabbed as he walked with another boy in May Avenue, Canvey

Five teenagers have been released on bail after the stabbing of a 16-year-old boy.

The youths, aged 15, 16 and 17, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an incident in May Avenue, Canvey, at about 23:50 on Friday.

A 24-year-old woman has also been released under investigation.

The victim was taken to hospital with three stab wounds but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

He had been out walking with another boy, who was punched in the face and suffered cuts and bruising.

Both of them managed to run away and flag down a passing taxi before calling police.

An Essex Police spokesman said the incident followed a "large party" in the area and appealed for people with information, CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.