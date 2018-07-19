Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Bradley Blundell is due to stand trial at Chelmsford Crown Court in October

A teenager has denied murdering an electrician outside a petrol station.

Bradley Blundell, from Cromwell Close, Boreham, is accused of shooting John Pordage, 34, in Chelmsford last August.

The 18-year-old, who was extradited from Amsterdam earlier this year, appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court via video link.

Blundell pleaded not guilty to one count of murder and one count of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He is due to stand trial on 15 October.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption John Pordage was shot dead at a petrol station in Chelmsford on 5 August

Blundell admitted handling stolen goods and perverting the course of justice.

Mr Pordage, who lived in Galleywood, was shot outside the BP garage in Baddow Road at around 02:00 GMT on 5 August and died in hospital.