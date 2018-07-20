Image caption Police are preparing a file for the coroner into Rocky Stenning's death

Police are preparing a file for the Essex coroner after the death of an inmate at Chelmsford Prison.

Rocky Stenning, 26, was found in his cell at 15:00 BST on Thursday and pronounced dead at the scene.

The case is not being treated as suspicious, police said.

The Prison Service said: "Prisoner Rocky Stenning died in custody and as with all such deaths there will be an independent investigation by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman."

Essex Police said: "His death is currently being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious."

This is believed to be the 11th person to have died in non-suspicious circumstances at the jail in the past five years.