Motorcyclist killed in signpost crash in Colchester
- 22 July 2018
A motorcyclist died from head injuries when his bike crashed into a metal signpost.
It happened in Greenstead Road, Colchester, at about 16:10 BST on Saturday, police said.
The family of the man, in his 20s, are being supported by specialist police officers.
Police want to trace a witness, a taxi driver described as black, 35 to 45, with short cropped hair and a moustache.