Rochford woman charged with murder

  • 25 July 2018
Police at Rochford Garden Way, Rochford
Image caption Christina Acres will appear at Southend Magistrates' Court on Wednesday

A woman has been charged with murder after the death of a boy in Rochford, Essex.

Christina Acres, 36, of Rochford Garden Way, is due to appear at Southend Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Essex Police said a boy had died in hospital after he was found unconscious at an address in the town on Monday morning.

A post-mortem examination into the cause of his death is due to take place on Thursday.

