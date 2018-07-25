Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Gilbert Morgan has been jailed for 13 years

A man who stabbed another to death during a drug deal gone wrong has been jailed for 13 years.

Gilbert Morgan, 24, fatally wounded Bhekisipho Mudise Dube, 29, who was known as Marcus Harper, during a fight in his car.

Morgan had his children in the vehicle with him at the time of the incident in Corringham, Essex.

He was sentenced at Basildon Crown Court after being convicted of manslaughter. He was cleared of murder.

Trainee nurse Morgan, of Lincoln Road, Basildon had parked in an alleyway outside Giffards Primary School in March to meet Mr Harper.

Mr Harper died after suffering 25 stab wounds

A fight ensued with Morgan turning his own kitchen knife on Mr Harper, stabbing him 25 times.

Mr Harper was left lying on the road in a pool of blood as Morgan drove away at speed, the court heard.