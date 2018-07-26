Image copyright JustGiving.com Image caption Alexander Chauvin died after taking MDMA at a house party

The death of a University of Essex student who took ecstasy has been ruled "a tragic accident".

Alexander Chauvin, 20, died on 14 January after attending a house party in Colchester with friends.

An inquest at Essex Coroner's Court heard there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of the computer science student.

Coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray, said it was "more likely than not" that Mr Chauvin's death was accidental.

She also praised his family, who attended the inquest in Chelmsford, for acting with "the utmost dignity".

'Kind and caring'

Mr Chauvin, who suffered from epilepsy, was found "seriously unwell" at a party he attended with around nine other students on 13 January.

An ambulance was called but the student, from Tonbridge, Kent, was pronounced dead at 00:36 BST the following morning.

A post-mortem examination revealed he died of MDMA toxicity.

His funeral was held on 2 February at Corpus Christi Church in Tonbridge.

In a letter to the coroner, Mr Chauvin's parents and sister said they "firmly believed he did not intend to take his own life".

A Just Giving fundraising page set up in his memory of the "kind and caring" student has since raised more than £2,300 for Médecins Sans Frontières, which provides emergency medical care to people affected by conflict and disasters.