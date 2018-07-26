Image caption A nearby alleyway was closed as part of the investigation in the death of Lee Evans, 47

A 15-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of a murder in Chelmsford has been released without charge.

Lee Evans, 47, was stabbed in Cromar Way just before 01:00 BST on 22 June and died later in hospital.

The boy has answered bail and police have decided no further action will be taken.

A 19-year-old, from Chelmsford, also arrested in connection to the death, has answered bail and has been re-bailed until 20 September.

A further four people were initially arrested in relation to Mr Evans' death, but were released without charge.