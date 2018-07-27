Essex

Search to resume for boy missing in sea at Clacton

  • 27 July 2018
Clacton Pier Image copyright Steve Daniels/Geograph
Image caption The boy is thought to have been in the water with a friend near the pier on Thursday afternoon

A search is to resume for a teenage boy who went missing after going into the sea at a beach resort in Essex.

The boy is thought to have been in the water with a friend near the pier at Clacton on Thursday afternoon.

One boy was rescued by a lifeboat crew, received treatment and was reunited with his family.

The RNLI, Essex Police and the Coastguard helicopter were involved in the search on Thursday. The Coastguard said it had searched for 14 hours.

Emergency teams gathered again on the seafront on Friday.

Essex Police confirmed they were supporting the Coastguard, which is leading the search.
Image caption Search and Rescue crews looked for the teenager as light began to fade on Thursday evening
Image caption Coastguard crews resumed the search on Friday
Image caption Essex Police were also involved in the search

