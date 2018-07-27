Image copyright Steve Daniels/Geograph Image caption The boy is thought to have been in the water with a friend near the pier on Thursday afternoon

A search is to resume for a teenage boy who went missing after going into the sea at a beach resort in Essex.

The boy is thought to have been in the water with a friend near the pier at Clacton on Thursday afternoon.

One boy was rescued by a lifeboat crew, received treatment and was reunited with his family.

The RNLI, Essex Police and the Coastguard helicopter were involved in the search on Thursday. The Coastguard said it had searched for 14 hours.

Emergency teams gathered again on the seafront on Friday.

Essex Police confirmed they were supporting the Coastguard, which is leading the search.

The scene at Clacton Pier as the search for a teenage boy - who went missing in the water yesterday evening - resumes. pic.twitter.com/LMoBgaBzih — BBC Essex (@BBCEssex) July 27, 2018

Image caption Search and Rescue crews looked for the teenager as light began to fade on Thursday evening

Image caption Coastguard crews resumed the search on Friday