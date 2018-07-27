Search to resume for boy missing in sea at Clacton
A search is to resume for a teenage boy who went missing after going into the sea at a beach resort in Essex.
The boy is thought to have been in the water with a friend near the pier at Clacton on Thursday afternoon.
One boy was rescued by a lifeboat crew, received treatment and was reunited with his family.
The RNLI, Essex Police and the Coastguard helicopter were involved in the search on Thursday. The Coastguard said it had searched for 14 hours.
Emergency teams gathered again on the seafront on Friday.
Essex Police confirmed they were supporting the Coastguard, which is leading the search.