Image copyright Google Image caption Hand 2 Mouth makes products for brands including Eat Natural

A factory worker died in an industrial accident involving a fork lift truck in Essex.

Martyn Hartnell, 44, died at the Hand 2 Mouth factory in Halstead on Monday.

Police are investigating the death but are not treating it as suspicious, while the Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

The company's co-founder has led tributes to Mr Hartnell, saying his colleagues are "totally heartbroken" and "shocked" by his death.

The factory, which makes products for brands such as Eat Natural, closed down for two days after Mr Hartnell's death while the 250 members of staff came to terms with it.

Praveen Vijh said Mr Hartnell was a popular and funny character and the team were setting up a memorial to him.

He said: "We are all so totally heartbroken, so shocked and dealing with the anguish it has brought us.

"We are all hugely saddened for his family and sending them all our love, and we can't believe the heartbreak and pain they are going through."

A post mortem examination will be conducted in due course.