Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Ben Quartermaine was to begin motorcycle lessons after his 16th birthday, his family said

A 15-year-old boy who was swept out to sea died from drowning, an inquest has heard.

Ben Quartermaine's body was found two days after he went missing while swimming with a friend off Clacton Pier on 26 July.

Bystanders had tried to save the pair but were unable to reach Ben.

His inquest was held at Chelmsford Coroner's Court, where the coroner heard a post-mortem examination had found he died from drowning.

Ben's family previously said he "lost his life in what can only be described as a terrible accident".

His friend was rescued and safely brought ashore.

His death was deemed an accident.