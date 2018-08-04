Essex

16th Century Hockley pub roof gutted in blaze

  • 4 August 2018
The fire-ravaged Bull pub in Hockley Image copyright Simon Harris
Image caption Up to 30 fire fighters were called to the blaze in Hockley at the height of the flames

A 16th Century village pub has been badly damaged in a blaze.

The roof of The Bull in Hockley, Essex, was gutted in the fire, which broke out at about 01:15 BST.

Up to 30 firefighters were called to the Grade II-listed pub at the height of the blaze and an inquiry into its cause has been launched.

No-one was reported to have been hurt in the fire. Essex Police said Main Road, next to the pub, has been sealed off.

