Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Dwayne Forrester, pictured in the white top, died from a single stab wound

Police have released the last known image of a 21-year-old man who was killed by a single stab wound.

Dwayne Forrester died after being found injured in Little Garth, Pitsea, at about 20:45 BST on 7 July.

CCTV footage of Mr Forrester walking through Brundish, Pitsea, minutes before the attack has been released by investigators.

Officers, who believe it was a targeted attack, hope the image will help piece together his movements that day.

The other man in the image has been identified and spoken to by Essex Police.

'Massive impact'

Det Insp Stuart Truss said: "Our investigation is progressing well and we have been able to put a picture together of Mr Forrester's movements before he was attacked.

"We're now releasing the last known photo of him alive to encourage anyone who saw him in the hours leading up to his death who we've not already spoken with to come forward.

"Mr Forrester's death has had a massive impact on his family and it is really important we bring those responsible to justice and give his family the answers they are looking for."