Image caption The 6ft (1.82m) wall collapsed on to the girl in Fleetway, Vange, Essex

A council has admitted failing to maintain and repair a 6ft (1.8m) wall which fell, seriously injuring a six-year-old girl.

Basildon Council accepted fault for the incident on 14 August 2016 at a hearing at Basildon Crown Court.

The girl was airlifted to hospital in a life-threatening condition after the wall collapsed in Fleetway, Vange.

The council, which said it had taken steps to increase safety, will be sentenced on 19 December.

The girl survived the incident.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) prosecuted the council for failing to discharge the duty to conduct the maintenance and repair of boundary walls, in such a way as to ensure others were not exposed to risks to their health and safety.

Image caption Basildon Council has pleaded guilty to not conducting maintenance and repair of boundary walls

Basildon Council said the wall belonged to land not owned by the authority but adjacent to a council property.

In a statement it said it taken "numerous steps to increase checks and tighten reporting processes".

"We have also reminded all residents, including those who own their own homes or rent from the council and other landlords, how to check the safety of their walls and to report any concerns."

The council added it would not be appropriate to comment further on the details of the case until sentencing.