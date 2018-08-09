A ex-roads policing officer who sent flirtatious emails to car crash victims would have been sacked if he had not already resigned, a panel ruled.

PC Marc Louis, who was based at Stanway Roads Policing Unit, behaved inappropriately towards eight women he met between 2012 and 2016.

Some had been involved in car crashes, one had been a victim of crime and another was just 16.

An Essex Police hearing found Mr Louis guilty of gross misconduct.

A panel heard how Mr Louis sent flirty emails and letters to the women and kissed four of them.

The former officer, who did not attend the hearing at the Chelmsford Civic Centre, quit the force in June.

'Serious breach'

The panel, led by legally-qualified chair John Bassett, decided Mr Louis would have been dismissed if he had not resigned.

It ruled Mr Louis breached standards of professional behaviour relating to authority, respect and courtesy, and discreditable conduct,

After the hearing, panel member Supt Kevin Baldwin said Mr Louis' actions were "a clear and serious breach of the Code of Ethics that all officers and staff must abide by".

He added: "During his time as a police officer, Marc Louis abused his position to instigate inappropriate relationships or contact with women he met following incidents he had attended.

"Some of these women were clearly vulnerable and in four cases, his behaviour led to inappropriate physical contact.

"Had he not resigned as a police officer prior to the hearing, he would have been dismissed."