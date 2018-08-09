Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Police are keen to speak to this man, who arrived in Billericay by train

CCTV footage has been released of a man police want to speak to about a sex attack on a teenage boy.

The images come from Billericay railway station where the man arrived on a train from London Liverpool Street at 20:04 BST on 20 July.

He is described as black, about 19 to 20 years old and about 6ft (1.8m) tall.

Police believe the victim was followed from Billericay High Street into the Mill Meadows nature reserve at about 21:00 BST.

The man, who was wearing a grey jumper and tracksuit bottoms, demanded money, the boy's bag and phone before indecently exposing himself and sexually assaulting the boy.

The man had earlier been seen walking along Sun Street.

Officers are asking anyone with information to come forward.