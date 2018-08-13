Image caption Essex Police described the crime as "frightening"

An elderly man and woman were threatened with a screwdriver by four men who forced their way into their home, police said.

The burglars forced open a window at the house in Stebbing, Essex, at 21:30 BST on Saturday.

They demanded cash and jewellery and locked the 87-year-old man and 82-year-old woman in the bathroom while they searched for valuables.

Essex Police described the crime as "frightening" for the victims.

A small amount of cash was stolen from the house in The Downs.

'Left in shock'

Police said one suspect was described as white, 6ft 4in (1.93m) tall and of large build, while a second was white, 5ft 7in (1.70m) tall, of medium build with short dark hair.

They said two of the men had Eastern European accents.

Det Insp Gary Biddle said: "This was a frightening incident and fortunately the victims were not hurt, but have been left in shock.

"This happened in a small village and it's possible that residents saw people acting suspiciously in the area at the time or in the days leading up to the incident."