Image caption A homeless man named Dave put up this board in Chelmsford because he feared nobody would recognise the death of a fellow rough sleeper

A homeless man who died on the streets of Chelmsford was a heroin user suffering from pneumonia, an inquest heard.

Rob O'Connor was found dead in a shop doorway on 23 February, when overnight temperatures had plunged to -2C (28F).

Shortly before he died, Mr O'Connor, 49, had been treated for throat cancer at Broomfield Hospital.

In a tribute read out at Essex Coroner's Court, his family said they "mourned him greatly".

Senior coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray ruled Mr O'Connor had died as a result of a combination of natural causes and drugs usage.

She said his death was "sudden" and "unexpected" and expressed her condolences.

Mr O'Connor's body was discovered by another homeless person behind the shutters of the old Argos building in Springfield Road.

Needles were found beside him.

On the night he died, beds had reportedly been available at CHESS, a local homeless charity.

The death of Mr O'Connor, who was born in Hackney, highlighted the issue of homelessness during the winter months.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn even called for an end to rough sleeping following his death, which he described as "very sad".

In a statement, Mr O'Connor's family said: "We mourn Rob greatly. We knew him to be a kind and generous person."