Image copyright Press Association Image caption The flight had been in the air for about an hour when the couple started arguing, the court heard

A couple whose "foul-mouthed" argument led an aircraft to be diverted carried on a holiday after sleeping a night on airport benches, a court heard.

Ronald St Ville, 53, and Pauline Gordon, 66, were removed from Jet2's Stansted to Las Palmas flight in Faro after the mid-air row in July 2017, Chelmsford Crown Court was told.

Jet2 has since sent letters demanding compensation, the jury was told.

The couple, of Stewart Road, Stratford, deny endangering an aircraft.

After the couple, who are still together, spent the night in the Portuguese airport, Ms Gordon called family members who helped her book a flight back to Gatwick and another out to Gran Canaria the next day, to continue with their holiday.

The jury heard the couple began arguing after Mr St Ville refused to tell his partner who he had been texting.

'Your other woman'

After the row Mr St Ville had asked for money to buy a drink from Ms Gordon and had then taken her handbag, leading to a struggle, when she said no.

Ms Gordon, who paid for the all inclusive holiday as a birthday treat, told the court she had been annoyed when she found out Mr St Ville was texting another woman whom she had thought was just a friend.

She said: "He told me she had his passport and when he went to collect it she said, 'Why are you going on holiday with your other woman?' which I thought was funny."

But she said neither of them had been aggressive during the argument and after she got her bag back following a brief tussle they both calmed down.

Giving evidence Mr St Ville said he had made no threats of violence towards Ms Gordon and the argument had only lasted "a few minutes".

"I couldn't see any need to divert the flight," he told the court.

Ms Gordon added: "The holiday was okay, but Ronald kept texting that woman and he didn't want to go out anywhere. He said it was too hot."

The trial continues.