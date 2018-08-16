Image caption Sir Rod, 73, is selling the items as part of a "spring clean"

Sir Rod Stewart is having a "good old-fashioned clear out" and auctioning off some his furniture.

Fans of the Maggie May singer who owns a mansion in Sheering, near Harlow, could own items like a leopard print armchair or a figure of a banjo player.

The items are being auctioned by Sworders' Fine Art of Stansted Mountfitchet, Essex, in a sale which could raise up to £40,000 in September.

A spokesman said it was "all very rock and roll".

Image copyright Sworders Fine Art Image caption Items in the sale include a teak lounge armchair with leopard print upholstery

Sir Rod, 73, who was knighted at Buckingham Palace in October 2016, is famous for such hits as Maggie May, Sailing and Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?

The sale, which takes place on 11 September, includes items with estimates ranging from £60 to £3,000.

The collection of more than 60 lots includes a pair of gilt bronze-mounted side tables, estimated at £2,000-£3,000, a pair of late 19th Century pier mirrors, estimated at £2,000-£3,000 and a set of four gilt bronze two-branch wall lights, estimated at £800-£1,200.

Image copyright Sworders Fine Art Image caption Also for sale is a cold painted spelter figure of a banjo player

John Black, one of the directors of Sworders, said: "It was genuinely nice to get the phone call. He wanted a local company.

"It's really good decorative house furniture, nice tables and wall lights. It's all very rock and roll."

Image copyright Sworders Fine Art Image caption A patinated spelter figure of a lady also features in the auction