A man who preyed on students in a series of Essex burglaries was described as being like something from a "bad Hollywood movie".

Conor Ashton taunted police with graffiti on the walls of his victims' homes and took inspiration from serial killer, the Night Stalker.

He pleaded guilty to tying up and robbing two women at knife point, along with six other burglaries.

His lawyer told the trial at Chelmsford Crown Court he felt "extreme remorse".

Ashton carried out a four-year campaign of burglaries in an area close to his home at Purcell Close, Colchester.

Many of his victims were students at the University of Essex, the court heard.

'Seeking escapism'

Ashton daubed insulting messages to the police, tallying his crimes and describing himself as the "Rampaging Stalker".

He also drew pentagrams which the prosecution linked to an interest in Richard Ramirez, an American serial killer and burglar, who Ashton had been researching online.

Ramirez was dubbed the 'Night Stalker' by US media.

Mitigating Richard Conley said: "The series of offences the court is dealing with would be more at home in the plot of a bad Hollywood movie and not a court room in Essex.

"It may well be that Mr Ashton was seeking some form of escapism from the life that hadn't always been kind to him."

Found screaming

Prosecuting Stephen Rose said his behaviour showed a pattern which had escalated from burglaries of uninhabited homes to aggravated burglaries which had left his victims psychologically affected.

He told the court one victim had awoken at 03:00 GMT on 10 January 2017 in her home on Avon Way to find Ashton standing over her with a knife and wearing a balaclava.

Mr Rose said Ashton had threatened the young woman, forced her to give him her debit card and PIN, and then tied her wrists and ankles with cable ties.

He then put her phone near to her and fled the scene.

Another victim was found screaming by neighbours after being tied up and robbed at her home shortly before 05:00 BST on 14 August 2017.

Ashton will be sentenced on Thursday.