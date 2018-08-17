Nine cows killed in crash on A12 near Witham
- 17 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Some motorists were injured and nine cows are thought to have been killed when the animals strayed on to a road.
The cows were hit by vehicles on the A12 near Witham in Essex at about 03:00 BST on Friday.
Police said some of the people in the vehicles suffered "some minor injuries" in the crash on the dual carriageway.
Both sides of the road were initially closed but it was fully reopened by about 08:15.
**Important message for morning commuters #A12**#Witham bypass closed this morning due to cows straying onto road & being struck by vehicles. Some minor injuries among those in vehicles.— Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) August 17, 2018
Diversion through Witham town centre both directions but pls avoid if you can for now.
End of Twitter post by @EssexPoliceUK