Image copyright Adrian Warnock Image caption The flames consumed the roof of a three-storey building in Debden

A fire has broken out on a building site in Essex, sending up a thick plume of smoke that can be seen for miles.

The blaze, which was reported at approximately 11:20 BST, engulfed the roof of a three-storey building in Burton Road in Debden, near Loughton.

Witness Adrian Warnock saw workmen on scaffolding near the site when the fire broke out.

Smoke from the fire can be seen from Canary Wharf in London, about 15 miles away.

Six fire crews are currently at the scene and people have been advised to avoid the area.

Image copyright Anonymous Twitter user Image caption Thick black smoke could be seen from as far away as Canary Wharf

An Essex County Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: "Several roads near to the building will remain closed for some time while fire-fighting takes place.

"If you live or work nearby, please keep doors and windows closed to avoid being affected by the smoke."