Essex

Harlow police pursuit ends in the arrest of three teens

  • 19 August 2018
Police car lights
Image caption Three teenagers have been arrested following a high-speed chase in Harlow

Three 17-year-old boys have been arrested for driving offences following a nine-mile high-speed pursuit.

The teenagers were in a Volkswagen Polo being driven erratically on the A414 near Harlow, Essex, at about 00:15 BST.

After failing to stop for police, a pursuit ensued and the car was brought to a halt in Ongar by a stinger.

A police helicopter was then deployed to locate two occupants of the vehicle, who had fled the scene and were hiding nearby. The boys remain in custody.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites