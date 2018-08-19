Image caption Three teenagers have been arrested following a high-speed chase in Harlow

Three 17-year-old boys have been arrested for driving offences following a nine-mile high-speed pursuit.

The teenagers were in a Volkswagen Polo being driven erratically on the A414 near Harlow, Essex, at about 00:15 BST.

After failing to stop for police, a pursuit ensued and the car was brought to a halt in Ongar by a stinger.

A police helicopter was then deployed to locate two occupants of the vehicle, who had fled the scene and were hiding nearby. The boys remain in custody.