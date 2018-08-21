Colchester stabbing: Man charged with assisting offender
A man has been charged with assisting an offender in relation to a stabbing in Colchester.
The 35-year-old from Colchester was arrested on Monday and has been remanded in custody.
The charge is connected to a knife attack in St John's Walk at about 02:20 BST on Sunday, which police have linked to a hot water attack in Sussex Road shortly afterwards.
However, the 35-year-old has not been connected to the second incident.
A 45-year-old man, from Colchester, has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, while a 25-year-old man from Lowestoft has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife and causing grievous bodily harm.
A 16-year-old boy from Dalston, east London, was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.