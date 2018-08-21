Image copyright Google Image caption The man was stabbed in St John's Walk, Colchester, in the early hours of Sunday

A man has been charged with assisting an offender in relation to a stabbing in Colchester.

The 35-year-old from Colchester was arrested on Monday and has been remanded in custody.

The charge is connected to a knife attack in St John's Walk at about 02:20 BST on Sunday, which police have linked to a hot water attack in Sussex Road shortly afterwards.

However, the 35-year-old has not been connected to the second incident.

A 45-year-old man, from Colchester, has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, while a 25-year-old man from Lowestoft has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife and causing grievous bodily harm.

A 16-year-old boy from Dalston, east London, was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.