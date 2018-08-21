Image copyright David Anstiss/www.geograph.org.uk Image caption Jonathan Moore, 34, was working on the roof of a warehouse at Port of Tilbury when he died

A man who died after falling through a warehouse roof at the Port of Tilbury died in an accident, an inquest concluded.

Roofer Jonathan Moore, 34, from Canvey Island, Essex, was working on shed 38A when he stepped through a skylight and fell 35ft (10.7m).

Despite attempts to save him Mr Moore died at the scene on 25 February.

The jury had heard he had been working with a friend replacing skylights at the site.

Mr Moore was working for R4 Industrial Roofing at the time of his death.

The inquest had heard Mr Moore and his friend Jason Drake had gained access to the roof via an unplanned route because forklift trucks were parked at the proposed access point.

Part of the roof had safety netting in place but not the area which Mr Moore fell through, the court was told.